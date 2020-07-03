The legendary choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last early this morning due to cardiac arrest. The year 2020 has witnessed the deaths of talented stars and now it is the death of Saroj Khan. The super talented choreographer was fondly called as 'Masterji' by her fans and filmy stars. Many people devastated by the loss of Saroj Khan. She created her mark in the world of Hindi cinema. Born as Nirmala Nagpal, Saroj Khan started her career at the age of three as a child artist. Later, she acted as a background dancer in late 1950s. She got her first break as an independent choreographer in 1974 with Geeta Mera Naam.

She worked with many film stars but her successful collaborations were with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. Without Saroj Khan, one would not have got an opportunity to witness the magic of stars Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. In a career spanning more than four decades, Saroj Khan composed not less than 2,000 songs. Saroj won accolades from all quarters for composing steps for the song, Hawa Hawai from the film, Mr. India. Can anyone forget the expressions of Sridevi from this song? Obviously, a big No. Without delay, just give a look at the song here. Saroj worked with Sridevi in the film, Nagina and Chandni.

The other popular Bollywood films that Saroj Khan worked include Baazigar, Mohra, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Taal, Veer-Zaara, Pardes, Soldier, Don, Saawariya, Lagaan, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika, etc. She won awards for Devdas, Jab We Met, Guru, Khalnayak, etc. She also acted as a judge for some of the reality shows like Nach Baliye, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad, Boogie Woogie and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The last song for which Saroj Khan choreographed was “Tabaah Ho Gaye” from Kalank (2019) which was filmed on Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan won National Awards for Best Choreography for three times for her work in the movies, Devdas, Jab We Met and a Tamil film Shringaram

Saroj Khan composed steps for the song, 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' from the film, Khal Nayak. She won 'Best Choreography' Award. Here is the song.

Here are some of the songs choreographed by the ace choreographer.