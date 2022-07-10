Don't Miss The Highlights From BTS V Vlog

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung the most loved member of BTS went on a drive and made a YouTube vlog. He went out with his managers along with ‘RUN BTS’ show directors.

He went on a long drive with his staff, he treated them with food. They spent time together at some place. In between, he was seen playing many English songs, by various artists. He said it is his all-time travelling songs list.

He also discussed all his future works; he wants to work on 8 albums which he planned. He also approached a few directors for his work. And he said he is still working on it.

He chilled out in a place where a small lake can be seen. Where the translated subtitles of the video say he was zoned out.

Finally, he wants to end it up with his golf match and even said it was the end. But later he said welcome to the additional clip and said he do not want to end it abruptly. So he showed what he had for dinner. Also, played the ‘Guess The Song’ game with his managers.

