Don’t miss the chance to meet Peppa Pig

We have a big surprise for Peppa Pig fans. Peppa and her little brother George Pig are in Broadway Macau™ to have some fun adventures. A superstar in her own right, Peppa's extraordinary charm not only fascinates young children but even adults who love her funny yet adorable character. Her arrival to Macao has surely caused a stir.

Macao’s interactive Peppa Pig Fun Fair presents a number of fun events and activities. Come and join Peppa Pig, George Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and Peppa’s friends at Broadway Macau by participating in their favourite activities:

· Playing in the soft play area

· Jumping up and down in ‘muddy puddles’ in the countryside

· Watering the plants in the garden

· Participating in running competitions in the city

The classic scenes of the favorite show is restored with the addition of three-dimensional characters on display. The exhibition area is enhanced with interactive technology where kids can play with Peppa via vivid projections.

Open till August 29, 2021

Weekdays - 14:00 – 19:30

Weekends & Public Holiday - 10:00 - 20:00

Location: 2/F at Broadway Macau

Price: INR 1,500 approx.