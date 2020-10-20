Don't Miss Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa's 'Nach Meri Rani Song'

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's 'Nach Meri Rani Song' is out. The song has been composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi. Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi sang the song.

In the song, one could see Guru Randhawa working in a lab as a robot and comes to life when Nora and two others start dancing and singing. The song is going viral online.

Guru shared a post with a caption on Instagram, "#NaachMeriRani is finally out now on YouTube! Congratulations to everyone involved in the making. And fans, keep the love coming and tune in now," Here is the video, Just give a look at it.

Nora Fatehi in an interview said that, “I love getting into the groove of any character. The moves required strong foot work and powerful leg movements. When we shot for it the first day, I gave it my all. However, funnily enough, the heels of my shoes ripped off and the team had to arrange for another pair as we were yet to complete the shoot."