DOM Season 2 Trailer Out on Prime Video

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and new key art for Season Two of Brazilian Amazon Original series Dom. Starring Gabriel Leone, Flávio Tolezani, Filipe Bragança, Isabella Santoni, and Raquel Villar, the new season premieres exclusively on the streaming service on March 17, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Dom is produced by Conspiração Filmes and the seven new episodes will be available weekly until April 14.

In the new season, Dom becomes the most wanted criminal in Rio de Janeiro. As the police close in, Dom tries to escape, but ends up being arrested. With crime on the rise on all sides, he has only one option left: impersonate someone else to survive this hellish scenario. In the past, a young Victor is at war with the rotten side of the police and, much like his son years later, must escape before it's too late. Isolated on a mission in the Amazon, he also assumes a new identity in order to infiltrate the locals.

The new season also features Laila Garin, André Ramiro, Wilson Rabelo, Roberto Birindelli, Digão Ribeiro, Dhonata Augusto, Ana Cecília Costa, Rafael Losso, Adanilo Reis, Lian Gaia, Milton Filho, Eduardo Pelizzari, Tainá Medina, João Oliveira, Antonio Carrara, and Mexican actress Ludwika Paleta.

The Second Season of Dom was directed by Breno Silveira (in memorian) and André Barros. Silveira also served as the executive producer and showrunner on the series. The screenplay was written by Fábio Mendes, Higia Ikeda, Priscila Gontijo, and Marcelo Vindicato. The series was produced by Renata Brandão and Ramona Bakker from Conspiração. Antonio Pinto and Gabriel Ferreira composed the original sound