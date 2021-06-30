Does Sussanne Khan Still Have The Hots For Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan?

Greek God of Bollywood and the heartthrob of all ages, Hrithik Roshan recently shared a picture of himself on Instagram. The actor shared a shirtless picture of himself, showing off his fit body and abs. Fans like always were left in awe. Celebrities as well commended the War actor over how he manages to look so fit even at this age.

“Come sun, rain or pain.. Keep going,” captioned the actor. He received many replies from a lot of fans and celebrities. But there was one particular comment that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented on the post and wrote, “U look 21!.” It came as a surprise to the fans but many just couldn’t help but agree with her. He does look young and fit. I really want to know what his secret is, wrote one fan.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War and Super 30, released in 2019. The actor recently announced Krrish 4 while celebrating the franchise’s 15 years. He shared a video on Instagram announcing the upcoming installment of the superhero film.

Koi... Mil Gaya released in 2003 followed by Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. The release date of Krrish 4 hasn’t been announced yet, but fans are speculating it to be somewhere in October 2022.