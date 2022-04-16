Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has more surprises than Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man No Way Home!

To all the Marvel fans out there, gear up for one of the biggest cinematic events this summer, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on the 6th May in India. The film has already opened its advance bookings in India, with shows already going house full at places.

Touted as a supernatural adventure, fans have been shocked and thrilled to see a new avatar of Doctor Strange as his exciting new dark side is unleashed. The much awaited big ticket entertainer has already turned into a rage, with its viral trailers and special effects, and we hear the onscreen experience is going to be breathtaking!

According to the reports, unlike any other Marvel film, there will not be any screening of the movie in advance before its Hollywood premiere, which is set to be held just hours before the film's worldwide release. But the main hook that got all the Marvel fans around the globe in awe is that there are more big surprises in Doctor Strange 2 than in Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home combined! That's a big hint, isn't it?

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022.