Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Day Box Office Collections in India

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been hit theatres on 06th May across India and other countries. Doctor Strange 2 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is back with a lot of joy and happiness.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is returned among the audience, as per the official reports, the Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection for the first day is Rs. 27.5 Crores, is the fourth-highest opening day collection of Hollywood movies in India. Before Doctor Strange 2 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Spider-Man: No Way Home has touched the mark of Rs. 33 Crore. we all know of the fact that it is the sequel to Doctor Strange which was released in 2016.

Avengers Endgame topped the list of highest collections made on the first day while Spider-Man: No Way Home stood second and Avengers Infinity War, third on the list.

Now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is fourth in the list making Rs. 27.50 Crore on an opening day.

