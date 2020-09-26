The movie Sankarabharanam, the music drama written and directed by K Viswanath. The film won the hearts of not only the film lovers but also everyone. It remains as one of the best classics produced by Tollywood. JV Somayajulu, Manju Bhargavi, Chandramohan and Rajyalakshmi lived in their roles. KV Mahadevan composed music for the film, Sankarabharanam.

The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam sang all the songs in the film. He got international recognition with the film and SPB received his first National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for his work. Now, the interesting thing to add is that SPB was not the first choice for this film. Yes! What you read is absolutely right. M Balamuralikrishna was the original choice for the male playback singer due to the classical content of the compositions.

But Balamuralikrishna was not interested to sing for Sankarabharanam even after knowing that the story of the film is completely based on Indian classical music. Later, the director and music director decided to train up SP Balu in classical music. We all know that SPB was not formally trained at music. KV Mahadevan and his assistant trained SPB in classical singing for almost a couple of months.

After the release of Sankarabharanam, Balamuralikrishna was very angry with SPB as he got all the recognition. So, he was unhappy with SPB and even Bala Muralikrishna criticised SPB many times. But, SPB took it in a positive manner and showed his respect towards Bala Muralikrishna. Slowly, the opinion of Bala Muralikrishna changed and in one of the interviews, Bala Muralikrishna himself admitted that Balu can sing like Bala Muralikrishna but Bala Muralikrishna can never sing like Balu.

The film Sankarabharanam had a 365 day run at Royal theatre in Hyderabad. The film opened to almost empty halls in some of theatres but later the movie ran full in the cinema halls. Sankarabharanam won the Prize of the Public award at the Besancon Film Festival of France in 1981. The film was also screened at the 8th International Film Festival of India, the Tashkent Film Festival, the Asia Pacific Film Festival, the Moscow International Film Festival held in May 1980, and more.