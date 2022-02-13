DJ Tillu Leaked on Piracy Sites

DJ Tillu, a romantic Telugu comedy, marks the debut of director Vimal Krishna, who has co-written the story with actor, Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments, DJ Tillu features Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in key roles. The film's soundtrack is composed by Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala with the background score composed by S. Thaman.

DJ Titlu story revolves around the life of a boy, who falls in love with a singer at a pub. However, Tillu is unaware of the girl's history. There's an interesting element which we do not want to reveal. Watch the movie to find out.

DJ Tillu has weaved his magic on the big screen. The movie has opened to positive reviews from the audience. The audience can't stop praising the performance of Siddhu Jonnalagadda as also the screenplay, and dialogues in the movie.

The latest we hear is that pirated copies of DJ Tillu are being circulated on social media. A few piracy websites have leaked the movie for free download on the very day of its release. Movierulz, Tamilrockers, iBomma are known to do this.

DJ Tillu was leaked online just a few hours after its release. DJ Tillu is a movie only you can enjoy only on the big screen.

So watch DJ Tillu in theaters or wait for its theatrical release. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copies of DJ Tillu, report it it to the cyber cell.