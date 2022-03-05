DJ Tillu Closing Collections

Young actor Siddhu's DJ Tillu movie is currently available on aha. It was released in theatres on February 23, 2022. Apart from acting, Siddhu also did the writing part for DJ Tillu. Director Trivikram Srinivas made a few changes to DJ Tillu. The movie is getting a good response from all corners and is going to be the biggest hit of 2022. It was directed by Director Vimal Krishna and produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments by Naga Vamsi.

Check out closing collections of DJ Tillu:

Nizam: Rs 7.11 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 1.88 Cr

UA: Rs 1.39 Cr

East: Rs 79 L

West: Rs 80 L

Guntur: Rs 77 L

Krishna: Rs 66 L

Nellore: Rs 46 L

Also Read: Bheemla Nayak Day 8 Collections: Pawan Kalyan's Movie Dominates New Releases

AP-TS Total Box Office Collection: Rs 13.86 Cr ( Rs 24.04 Cr gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 1.01 Cr

OS: Rs 2.05 Cr

Total World Wide Box workplace Collections of DJ Tillu: Rs 16.92 Cr (Rs 29.70 Cr Gross)