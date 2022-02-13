DJ Tillu Achieves Breakeven in USA on Day One Itself

Young sensation Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty’s youthful rom-com DJ Tillu hit the screens worldwide on February 12th with early premieres in USA. The film directed by Vimal Krishna and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments has achieved breakeven mark in USA on day one itself.

The film grossed $200K plus and counting in USA on day one itself (including premieres) and this is highest premiere grosser of 2022. This indeed is highest premiere grosser for a small-time movie. Radha Krishna Entertainments released the movie in USA on grand manner.

DJ Tillu is a full package of comedy and entertainment. The film received unanimous positive reports from all the corners.