Divyanka Tripathi in Bigg Boss 15?

This actress has been in the news for a long time now. Divyanka Tripathi has impressed everyone with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shedding her TV serial Bahu avatar, she is here only to win the game. The way she performs the stunts and gives her 100% has impressed the audience. In the recent episode, her act left everyone praising her.

Fans have been urging Divyanka to take part in Bigg Boss 15. As of now only the list for BB on OTT has been out but there is no confirmation regarding the main show that will start in October. Netizens keep requesting the reality show’s makers to approach her for the upcoming season.

Viewers are already asking for her to appear on other reality show now that she has returned from Cape Town and the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi has wrapped. On Twitter, a fan urged that Colors TV invite her to Bigg Boss 15 as a participant. The show will officially start in October and many names are making headlines every day. Since the full list of participants is not out yet, fans are hoping that the channel will hear them and approach her for the upcoming season.

The actress became a Twitter sensation as soon as the recent episode ended. Netizens praised her for the prank and the way she performs her tasks fearlessly. She is a brave and smart woman. Take a look at how she analyses the stunt and plans how to perform it, wrote fans.

If Divyanka is approached and she actually says Yes, this will make the fans really happy. For now, let us enjoy her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also, watch Bigg Boss OTT on Voot starting from August 8th, hosted by Karan Johar.