Divi Hits A Jackpot, Bags Two Web Series After Bigg Boss Stint

There is no denying the fact that the contestants who step out of the Bigg Boss house will have a bright future. Most of the stars love to enter the BB house. Be it Telugu, Tamil or Hindi, celebs wish to go to Bigg Boss show as this is one of the most-watched shows on Television sets.

In Telugu, the fourth season of Bigg Boss is going on. The show premiered on 6 September 2020 on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar. Akkineni Nagarjuna is the host of the season and for the third season as well, he acted as the host. So far, Surya Kiran, Kalyani, Devi, Swathi, Gangavva, Sujatha, Kumar Sai, Divi, Noel and Amma Rajashekar have been eliminated from the show.

Now, the news is that Divi Vadthya aka Divi who stepped out of the house has been receiving a few film offers. After Bigg Boss, Divi earned a huge fan following. Rumours are doing rounds that Divi has signed a couple of web series and very soon she is going to act in a movie as well. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it.

Recently, Divi in an interview said that "Bigg Boss gave her the visibility that she wanted." She said that she has been approached for serials before Bigg Boss but she is interested to do cinema and web series.