Ditto Actor Yeo Jin Goo Chooses IU over Jungkook, Know Why

In the latest episode of Yongjin’s Health Center, actor Yeo Jin Goo and actress Cho Yi Hyun came to promote their upcoming movie, Ditto, which will come out on November 16.

In the show on Yongjin’s Health Center, the host asked Yeo Jin Go “If you received missed calls from two people, who will you call first?”, and he had to choose between IU and BTS‘s Jungkook.

Yeo Jin Goo thought for a while because IU is his co-star in the K-drama titled “Hotel Del Luna”, they are still close friends.

And even Jungkook and Yeo Jin were friends for a long time. Both of them used to send food to each other, while they were working.

Once, Jungkook sent a truck full of cookies and food to Yeo Jin to show his support.

After a while, keeping the Korean culture in mind, Yeo Jin said that he will call IU because it is culture to respect elders, so IU is older to him and he will call her.

But the host seems to be doesn’t agree with the answer and said that the system of respecting elders should be removed.

Even after that Yeo Jin said, he will call IU only. Because he chooses to call his sister over his friend.