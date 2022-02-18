Disney+Hotstar Grabs Bheemla Nayak Digital Streaming Rights

The most awaited Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is going to hit the big screen on February 25, 2022. Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra and screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas. It is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. Bheemla Nayak, produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon acted in the lead roles. Ever since the shooting of the film has started, Bheemla Nayak has been making the headlines for some or the other reasons.

PSPK fans are eager to see Pawan Kalyan on the large screen after a long gap. Now there is buzz that an OTT platform has bought Bheemla Nayak's OTT rights. According to the buzz, Disney+Hotstar has brought the digital rights of Bheemla Nayak. If the rumour is true, then Hotstar is going to make a profit with Bheemla Nayak. As we all know, the Telugu audience are crazy about Pawan Kalyan and his acting. We can say that his fans will surely make a hit. Earlier Bheemla Nayak makers planned to postpone the movie due to the spike in COVID cases in the state. But as the COVID situation is under control in the state, Bheemla Nayak will be released on February 25th.