Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming platforms; It comes with exclusive content that includes, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar animations, etc. Netflix and Amazon Prime do not have access to Disney movies.

Disney recently announced that it is going to bring roughly 10 Marvel series; 10 Star Wars series; 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series; and 15 all-new Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features to Disney Plus.

Disney Plus launched over an year ago and it has already garnered more than 86 million subscribers. Kareem Daniel, head of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution Unit, said that with the number of Disney Plus original exclusives and the continued additions of theatrical movies and library titles to the catalog, the service would add something new every week. The company has already announced an increase in fees for the United States and the same could happen in other countires.

In the United States, Disney initially introduced its subscription service for $ 6.99. The Disney Plus subscription rate will rise by $ 1 to $ 7.99 in March 2021. This would be the first price rise for the company for its subscription service since its launch.

Disney partners with Hotstar in India, and according to an April 2020 report released by Tech Crunch, Disney + Hotstar together have approximately eight million subscribers in India. Rebecca Campbell, Head of International Operations at Disney "India is a promising market opportunity.That's why in collaboration with Hotstar, we agreed to launch Disney + Hotstar to create a fully seamless entertainment experience for customers in that market."

According to the reports, Disney is planning to expand its streaming services to other markets such as Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Eastern Europe in 2021.