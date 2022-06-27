Disney Apologises Johnny Depp And Ready To Pay Whopping Amount For His Return

Disney has reportedly offered Hollywood star, Johnny Depp, a whopping offer of Rs 2,355 crore ($301 million) to return as Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and a Disney Plus series'.

According to a source close to Disney, the Mouse House company is putting together a deal.

“Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two,” the source reported

“I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I’m unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow — so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” the source said.

According to the source, Disney is reportedly willing to offer USD$301 million, exceeding the amount Heard’s lawyer claimed that Depp would refuse.

During the defamation trial, Heard’s attorney, Bredehoft, asked, “Is Disney aware that Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise role for $300 million and a million alpacas?”

