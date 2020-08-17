Directors In Queue To Team Up With Pawan Kalyan?

Power star Pawan Kalyan is making a grand comeback with ‘Vakeel Saab’ after two years of break. If there is no coronavirus pandemic then Pawan Kalyan would have completed Vakeel Saab by this time and the film might have been in the post-production stage but all the plans got spoiled. The makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film planned to open 'Vakeel Saab' in theatres during Dasara. But, now they have to select a new date to release.

Filmy reports suggest that several filmmakers are in a beeline to work with Pawan Kalyan. It is said that Pawan will be seen in the direction of Krish and Harish Shankar. As of now, there is no official information; Pawan is yet to take a call by the end of this month. He may likely to announce on his birthday about future projects.

On the other hand, reports are doing rounds about Pawan Kalyan's #PSPK29. It is learned that the producers for this new film have almost been finalized but Pawan is yet to finalise the director of the movie. Pawan’s favorite director Dolly, Surender Reddy, and Gopichand Mallineni are on the list. Let us wait and see who will impress Pawan with their scripts. If Pawan likes any one of the scripts then he will be next director of Pawan’s film.