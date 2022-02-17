Director Kalyanji Gogana In Full Swing With Consecutive Movies

How quickly a film is completed and how well it is made with top quality depends on the capability and talent of directors. Some movies are taken very fast but very new. Although few films are made at rapid pace, they look fresh, engaging and entertaining. However, there are few directors who opt to different stories and show their mark in making as well. Kalyanji Gogana stands in the forefront among directors with such pure talent.

Kalyanji Gogana made his debut as a director in Tollywood with the film Natakam. The film won critical acclolades. Kalyanji Gogana earned a good name with this film which was made under the banner of Rizwan Entertainment. Later, he made Sundari under the same banner. His new films Kaadhal and Tees Maar Khan are ready for release.

Lending full support to his producers, Kalyanji Gogana is proved to be a good director by making films at rapid pace. He is currently making Tees Maar Khan starring Aadi Sai Kumar. Nagam Tirupathi Reddy is producing this film prestigiously under the banner of Vision Cinemas.

Producer Tirupati Reddy, who’s spellbind with the output of the film and also the working style of the director, will be making another film with hero Aadi with director Kalyanji Gogana. He okayed another project, much before Tees Mar Khan was done with its production part. Thus, Kalyanji Gogana is emerging as a director with a good vision by impressing his producers and heroes.