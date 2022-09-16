Director Hansal Mehta Being Trolled For This Reason

A day after Tennis legend Roger Federer announced that he will retire after the Laver Cup in London later this month. From sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar to Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, everyone posted tribute to the Swiss player on their social media accounts.

Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta also took to social media to share a post on Roger Federer’s retirement. He shared a photo of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and captioned the post, “Going to miss you champion. #RogerFederer.”

As soon as Hansal Mehta posted his tweet, the netizens went into overdrive in trolling and schooling him on social media.

Taking a dig at the director, a social media user commented, “Being from film Industry and still posting this.. Shame on Hansal.. Phir kehte ho bollywood boycott kyu hua.”

Another user wrote, “hopefully you won’t miss Federer’s acting.”

hopefully you won't miss Federer's acting.

While another user wondered if the director did not find the original photo of the tennis great.

Original photo nahi mila kya

