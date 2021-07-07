Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu Love Story Will Melt Your Heart

The Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu love story was the perfect example to present young generations how to lead a life even in testing times. The fact is we all know that love has no age limit. Despite the fact that Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had a 22 year age difference, the couple's love story was inspirational and melted millions of hearts.

The adorable love story of this couple was no less than a Bollywood film. Most people want their loved ones to be by their side in all their toughest times. Even, in the last moments, Saira Banu didn't leave Dilip Kumar's hand.

But do you know how this amazing couple fell in love? Here's the story.

The first moment he met his crush:

At the age of 12 years, Saira Banu fell in love with Dilip Kumar, who was already a big star. The actor was 34 years old at the time. Saira, then 16, was anticipating meeting her crush for the first time at the premiere of Mughal-e-Azam in 1960. The actress was devastated when the star failed to show up for the debut.

First Meet:

Saira Banu finally met Dilip Kumar a few years later. It was very magical. She remembers meeting him for the first time in an earlier interview. She stated that "When he smiled at me and said," You're a gorgeous girl." "I could feel my entire self taking flight and flying rapturously. I knew I was going to be his wife deep down in my soul. "

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu on the professional front:

Saira Banu earned a name for herself as an actress. She was rumored to link up with many actors, but Dilip Kumar was her favorite. However, the iconic actor turned down numerous film offers with her because he believed she was too young. But he couldn't resist Saira Banu's allure.

The union

Despite their 22-year age difference, the two lovebirds fell in love quickly. Naseem Banu, Saira Banu's mother, was crucial in the actor's marriage. She acted as cupid for the two, bringing them closer together. Dilip Kumar ultimately proposed to Saira Banu, and Saira had no choice but to accept the proposal. In the year 1966, they married.

At the stage, they proved everyone wrong about their wedding

While many speculated that their split was owing to their age gap, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu remained together. Following her marriage to the actor, the actress worked in several major films. In 1976, however, she decided to hang up her boots and become a stay-at-home woman. Dilip agreed with her decision.

This partnership was not without its flaws. Saira Banu had a miscarriage in the eighth month of her pregnancy in 1972.

Dilip Kumar's Second Marriage

After doctors said Saira Banu couldn't have a kid, Dilip Kumar met the actress, Asma Rehman, during a cricket match in Hyderabad. Dilip married Asma for two years before divorcing her. Later, he returned to Saira Banu.

Reacting to this, Saira Banu said, In an interview, Saira Banu stated, "He was always Saab for me, no one else. Since I can remember, I've been a fan of his. I wanted to marry him when I was a teenager. I'm a really determined person, and once I've made my mind up, there's no stopping me. Many attractive women vied for Saab's attention, but he selected me. It was a dream come true for me, and my marriage has been nothing short of a beautiful dream. "

Till The Last Breath...

Saira Banu stayed by Dilip Kumar's side until he died. The actor has been in poor health for the previous few months. Frequently, he had to be sent to the hospital. Despite her advanced age, Saira Banu never left his side and was always at his side. She was seen with the iconic actor on multiple hospital visits, ensuring that he received the best medical care possible to save his life. But, Dilip Kumar died on 7th July 2021.