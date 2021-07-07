Dilip Kumar Movies You Must Watch

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away today at the age of 98. He took his last breath at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab,” family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote in a tweet from the actor's official account.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on June 30 after experiencing breathlessness, said Faisal. He was again taken to the hospital on June 6 due to a similar complaint. After being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, the Bollywood veteran underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. After five days, he was discharged.

Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known professionally and popularly as Dilip Kumar made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata (1944). In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in over 65 films. He was good at every genre, from comedy to tragedy, historical drama to romantic films, Kumar acted in many popular films.

Check out some of the best Dilip Kumar films you must watch: