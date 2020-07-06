The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's 'Dil Bechara' is going to release today and even before it has hit YouTube, the hashtag #DilBecharaTrailer is trending. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the trailer. The flick is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The film will be available for both the subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the streaming platform.

Mukesh Chhabra helmed the film and it is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller 'The Fault In Our Stars'. The flick slated to hit the theatres on May 8th but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed. But finally, the movie is making its way to OTT. Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee will be seen in key roles in the film. Dil Bechara was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Sushant committed suicide on 14th June.

Sharing the poster from the film, director Mukesh Chhabra got emotional and wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him."

He further added that, "There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I’m glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you."

The makers of the movie wanted to fix either 'Kizie or Manny' but it was later named 'Dil Bechara'. The movie is all about the love story of Kizie (Sanjana) a cancer patient and Manny (Sushant). Let us wait and see how the trailer is going to be.

Singer Armaan Malik who announced a reunion track with brother Amaal malik decided to postpone the song to July 8th. He wrote on his Instagram stories as, "Just learned that the trailer of Dil Bechara releases on July 6 and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single Zara Thehro to July 8.

