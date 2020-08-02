Three children in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana were recently orphaned. When this was brought to the notice of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, he wasted no time and announced on Twitter that "they are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility”.

He said that he will take their charge. According to reports, the kids recently lost their parents.

The latest update is that Minister Errabelli Dayakar who got to know about the kids is believed to have approached Tollywood producer Dil Raju. Dayakar made inquiries about the kids with local sarpanch and also Alair legislator Gongidi Sunitha. After verifying details, he asked Dil Raju if he could adopt the orphans. Dil Raju has agreed to adopt them.

As of now, there is no clarification with whom the kids would go with, Sonu Sood or Dil Raju.

