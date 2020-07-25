Dil Bechara Movie Review:

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Sahil Vaid

Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Music: AR Rahman

Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the most talented stars in Bollywood, committed suicide on June 14th in his residence in Mumbai. For all his fans, it is difficult to digest the fact that the 'Kai Po Che!' actor is no more. Arguably, he was one of those actors who made a strong connect with masses ina quiet, not-so-hyped manner. That was only too evident in the way his fans reacted to his death. His last film, 'Dil Bechara' is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since Friday. The trailer of the film received massive views and likes and has created a unique record, even pushing behind the likes of Avengers in viewership.

A Mukesh Chhabra directorial, 'Dil Bechara' is a Hindi adaptation of novelist John Green’s bestseller 'The Fault in Our Stars'. The story is all about two characters, Kizie and Manny. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi played the lead roles in the film. The film takes us on an emotional rollercoaster and with both Sushant and Sanjana getting into their characters effortlessly, the viewers can't stop tearing up.

Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Immanuel Rajkumar Junior in the film whereas Sanjana is Kizie Basu. Kizie Basu, a thyroid cancer patient, yearns for a normal life like any other girl but knows that she is far from being that due to her adverse health. She needs to be on oxygen support all the time. The parents of Kizie support her a lot and most of her life was spent in paying visits to her hospital. She wants to know how the parents and closed ones of a person will feel if they lose their dear ones. To understand this, she attends funerals of people whom she doesn't even know.

Kizie meets Immanuel Rajkumar (Manny) in her college first and later at a cancer support group. She is one of the persons who is very silent, introvert whereas Manny is the one who brims with incredible energy. The twist is that Manny also turns out to be someone with a serious ailment -- he suffers from osteosarcoma. The protagonist of the flick gives importance to acting and adores Thalaiva Rajinikanth. Kizie likes the attitude of Manny and within a few days, they become good friends. Despite this, Kizie always maintains distance but Manny won't leave her. How did Manny change the life of Kizie and what they have done together is how the storyline takes you through all the twists and turns of the film.

Dil Bechara sets itself in Jamshedpur and the story opens with the introduction of their families. After the entry of Manny into Kizie's world, the life of Kizie changes completely. Kizie's mother doesn't like the two spending a lot of time together. Just like every other mother, she cares about her daughter. Manny persuades Kizie to act as a heroine in a short film directed by his friend Jagadish Panday.

Kizie loves music very much and she wants to find out why Abhimanyu Vaid (Saif Ali Khan) didn't finish the song. She shares this with Manny and both of them decide to meet Saif Ali Khan. Kizie feels sad due to some of the incidents that take place between them.

Finally, the film is full of emotions and it is all about celebrating life despite problems. Sushant Singh Rajput lived in the role and scored high on the acting scale with his stellar performance. He gets under the skin of his character and made people cry, laugh and feel every emotion. Dil Bechara is the debut film of Sanjana Sanghi and she also acted with much confidence. Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee as Kizie's parents acted well and Saif Ali Khan in a cameo is noteworthy.

Director Mukesh Chhabra narrated the story in an interesting manner. Music composed by AR Rahman adds its touch to maintain the mood of the film. Dil Bechara, in a nutshell, is an emotional film and it created a new history. The film tops the IMBd's list of top rated Indian movies. Sushant Singh Rajput may not be there physically to bask in this success But Dil Bechara does not fail to immortalise him in the hearts of Bollywood filmlovers.