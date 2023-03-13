Did You See Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava's Naatu Naatu Dance At Oscars

Mar 13, 2023, 09:15 IST
After much waiting RRR has finally received Oscars 2023 awards. SS Rajamouli's RRR is the first Tollywood film to enter the Oscars. Deepika Padukone welcomed Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform Natu Natu at the 95th Academy Awards. Did you miss the performance? Then this out:


