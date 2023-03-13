Did You See Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava's Naatu Naatu Dance At Oscars
After much waiting RRR has finally received Oscars 2023 awards. SS Rajamouli's RRR is the first Tollywood film to enter the Oscars. Deepika Padukone welcomed Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform Natu Natu at the 95th Academy Awards. Did you miss the performance? Then this out:
Naatu Naatu Stage Performance At Oscar 2023#RRR #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatuForOscars #NaatuNaatuSong #NaatuNaatu live performance#Oscars#Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/QQA5v6zKUj
— Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) March 13, 2023
Deepika Padukone makes a special announcement for RRR's Naatu Naatu#DeepikaAtOscars #DeepikaPadukone#RRR #Oscars95#Oscars#Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/wMlDFGpH3o
— Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) March 13, 2023
RRR's Naatu Naatu song music Composer M.M.Keeravani and Lyricist Chandrabose Receving Oscar Award For Best Original Song#NaatuNaatu #RRR #Oscars95#Oscars#Oscars2023#RRR #Oscars95#Oscars#Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/eERjEgxA75
— Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) March 13, 2023