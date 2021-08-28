Did You Notice These Things In Latest Bigg Boss Telugu 5 New Poster?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 never fails to entertain its audience. The drama and noise created by the contestants inside the house keep the Bigg Boss lovers hooked to their TV sets. Bigg Boss addicts are always eager to know what's about to happen next in the show. To keep them notified about the show, Telugu entertainment channel Star Maa has released a new poster of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

This poster shows mana Tollywood King Nagarjuna sitting on a hanging swing, holding a gun in his hand. The poster also reveals the show timings and the starting time and date of the show. As per the poster, the popular reality show will start on September 5,2021 at 6pm and the show timings mentioned are Mon-Fri at 10 PM and on weekends the show will telecast at 9 PM.

This is the information that a normal audience would have observed from the poster. But, I being a Bigg Boss lover, noticed many other things in the poster. Are you excited to know what are the things you may have missed? Then you are on the right page. As we can see in the poster, MOJ will be acting as the Social Partner for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

Besides, Spotify will be the music partner to the show, which means that we can listen to some beautiful songs during the show like the earlier season. After we spotting Telugu Matrimony as one of the partners of the show, we can expect some tasks during the weekends, which will revolve around relationships and perhaps marriage alliances for contestants.

South India Shopping Mall, which has been sponsoring the festive collection of all the contestants in the Bigg Boss House over the last few seasons, has continued their partnership this season as well. Many other organizations like Century Mattresses, Haier, Apache are acting as the associate partners to the show. We have to wait and see what tasks will Bigg Boss assign to the contestants in this season.