ANANTAPUR: KGF: Chapter 2 which was released on April 14 crossed Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide and is still going strong. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel with Kannada superstar Yash in the lead. The Kannada film has broken all records across the country and brought Sandalwood on the map of world cinema.

Now we all know the humble beginnings of actor Yash whose father was a bus driver from Karnataka. But not many know that director Prashanth Neel’s roots are from the Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh!

Yes, Prashanth Neel originally hails from a village named Neelakantapuram in Madakasira Mandal in the district. He also takes his name Neel which is his sir name and the short form of Neelakantapuram.

Another interesting connection is that Prashanth is the nephew of former Congress Minister Dr. N Raghuveera Reddy who has now retired from politics and retired in Neelakantapuram. Prashanth’s father N Subhash Reddy is Raghuveera Reddy’s brother. Born to Subhash and Bharathi, Prashanth and his family settled down in Bengaluru a long time ago, where he completed his formal education. His father owned Haayiland and Moti Mahal where many film shootings used to take place. Bitten by the film bug, Prashanth who completed his MBA, studied filmmaking and made his debut with the film Ugramm in 2014 which was a hit for him and the hero Srimurali who is married to his sister Vidya. His second film KGF Chapter-1 with Yash was also a hit and with his third film KGF –Chapter 2 proved to be a hat trick and was a phenomenal hit. Not just that he is also related to Telugu actor Adarsh Balakrishna through his wife Likitha Reddy.

After Prashanth’s father Subhash passed away he was buried in Neelakantapuram and he and his family members come regularly to the village without any fanfare and pay respects to his father’s grave. In fact, Prashanth had quietly come to Neelakanthapuram on the 14th of April on the release date of KGF-2, paid floral tributes at his father’s grave, and left, said Chinna Rangegowd his uncle. Speaking fondly of the director, he said that Prashanth comes once a year and visits all his family members and has great affection for the place. Locals and his uncle are elated over Prashanth’s success and bringing a worldwide identity to Neelakanthapuram. Prashanth's mother Bharathi also expressed happiness over her son’s success in a short span and that his hard-worked has paid off. As a mother, I am extremely proud of his achievements and for making his mark in the field of cinema, she said.

Prashanth is now directing Prabhas in his upcoming film Salaar. And if all goes well he will be directing Jr NTR’s 31st film under the Mythri Movie Makers banners and NTR Arts.

Also Read: Big Twist In KGF -Chapter 3 Story