Did Vijay Ask CM Palanisamy About 100pc Occupancy For Master?

Kollywood actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy at his residence in Chennai on December 27th. Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar tried hard to bring Vijay into politics but the actor was not interested. SA Chandrasekhar planned to launch a party with the name 'All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' but he had decided to withdraw his request to register the party. Vijay declared that there is no connection in any manner between him and the political party which his father has started.

On the professional front, Vijay will be next seen in the film, Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on Pongal. The release date of the film has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic by several months.

According to the reports, Vijay allegedly requested the Chief Minister to help with the release of his upcoming movie, Master. We all know that the theatres are allowed to be operated only with 50 per cent sitting capacity and this might affect the box office collections.

Master was being made on a huge budget of around Rs 143 crores. It is learned that Vijay has requested the Tamil Nadu government to give 100 % per cent occupancy in theatres so that the makers of the movie will not face any loses.

