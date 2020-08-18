Trisha Krishnan danced her way into the hearts of Telugu movie lovers with Varsham. The movie made her a star and she continued delivering big hits with Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana, Yuva, Athadu. Post Athadu, her luck in Telugu Film Industry hasn't been that great.

Stalin, King, Namo Venkatesa, Bodyguard with big stars in Telugu ended up being average grossers at the box office. Aduvari Matalaki Ardhale Verule became popular and Bujjigadu with Prabhas developed good following for her scenes with the actor, later.

In Tamil as well, Saamy, Aaru, Ghilli kind of hits made her a big sensation but until Vinnathandi Varuvaya, Ye Maaya Chesave in Telugu, she couldn't score any career defining hit too. Post that film, until recently, she faced major flops with minor breaks here and there like Yennai Arindhal, Aranmanai 2. .

After Dhanush's Kodi, she delivered successful films like Hey Jude in Malayalam with Nivin Pauly and cult romantic drama '96 with Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil. She is part of Ram with Jeethu Joseph and Ponniyian Selvan with Mani Ratnam & a stellar ensemble.

Due to the pandemic, she is not shooting for any film and the news about her nuptials is going around in the film industry circles. Previously, she was in a relationship with Rana Daggubati, according to the tabloids before and then, she cancelled her engagement before marriage with producer, Varun Manian in 2015.

Well, she deleted more than 100 old pics on her Instagram page and her followers assume it could be about her life starting afresh and that it could be an action that he took to cryptically prepare them for her marriage. Is that it? Or did she just wanted to post other pictures on her page? We cannot be sure about anything, yet!