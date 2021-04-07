Did Thalapathy Vijay Mock Centre Over Fuel Price Hike With Bicycle Ride?

Famous Kollywood Thalapathy Vijay exercised his Franchise by casting his vote in the Tamil Nadu Elections. The best part about this was that Vijay went to the voting booth riding a bicycle today (6th April).

Many candidates have contested from different parties in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Vijay, who usually travels by expensive cars, came on a bicycle to cast his vote much to the utter wonder of the onlookers.

The photos of the Kollywood actor who came on bicycle to the voting booth, have gone viral on social media. Speculations were rife on social media platforms where some people have stated that this act of Vijay was in protest against Central government which has hiked petrol prices! While these debates were going on in social media, a spokesman from Vijay team has clarified by releasing a statement.

"The reason why Thalapathy Vijay went by bicycle for voting instead of his car is that the voting booth was because it was beside his house. The road was very narrow and hence the car could not enter the road. There is no any other motto behind this," thus stated the social correspondent for Vijay on social media. But the tweets made by Netizens which stated that Vijay is unhappy with the central government have gone viral.

Vijay earlier had opposed some central government rules through his movies like Mersal and Sarkar thereby drawing the wrath of the central government. Now, the bicycle ride of the actor has created one more sensation.

Meanwhile, fans say that Vijay riding a cycle to the booth is a statement in itself.

