Did Rohit Shetty Accidently Leak KKK12 Winner?

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which is going to start on July 2. The confirmed contestants of KKK 12 are - Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Erika Packard, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Aneri Vajani, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi and Tushar Kalia.

From the last six seasons, Rohit Shetty was acting as the host and now for the seventh time, he is returning to the show. In a media interaction, he revealed that Rubina, one of the contestants in this season gave her best and performed all the stunts with much ease and perfection. He further expressed hope that Rubina is likely to be one of the top 5 contestants in the show and there are high chances for her to become the winner.

Coming to Rubina, she acted in a key role in popular TV soap operas like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She also rose to fame after becoming the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, hosted by Salman Khan. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.

Also Read: Fans Spot BTS Friendship Tattoo on Jimin, Look Where He Got Inked