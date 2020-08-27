One cannot deny the fact that Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought after actress in Tollywood. Like other stars, Pooja Hegde has stopped all movie activities for the past six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to sources, she is the highest-paid actress in Telugu.

If lockdown was not there, Pooja would have wrapped up the shoot of Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ and Akhil’s 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. By this time, she would have signed another two to three new projects. Looks like Pooja might have lost income of Rs 5 crore during this period.

It is learnt that makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ approached her to come back to the sets from the second week of September. She is eagerly waiting to resume the shoot and looking forward to wrapping it up as early as possible.

Meanwhile, on the career front, she has few films lined up in her kitty.

Pooja Hegde’ last release ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’, starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2020. Apart from lead actor Bunny and Pooja, the film also featured Tabu, Navdeep, Akkineni Sushanth in key roles.

Watch this space for more updates.