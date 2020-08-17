Keerthy Suresh achieved success in Telugu with Nenu Shailaja and in Tamil with RajniMurugan. She formed a rollicking hit pair with Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil and after Nenu Local, she took on a challenge in Telugu with Mahanati.

She pulled off the role of Legendary actress Savitri and won National Award too. But her Tamil Commercial films like Saamy Square, Sarkar did not earn her much name to carry forward with Mahanati image.

Hence, she took some break and accepted films like Miss India, Penguin, Good Luck Sakhi. All three have her as the main protagonist and in Penguin, Good Luck Sakhi she played de-glamour roles. Penguin has already hit OTT platforms and other two will also, in coming months, say reports.

She agreed to be part of romantic comedy, Rang De and commercial film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh post these films. Several heroines have taken wrong steps in choosing scripts after a career-defining success and lost it all.

Fans of Keerthy Suresh doesn't want her to do same mistakes and want her to build her career like Nayantara. The image that Nayantara enjoys among actresses is impossible to achieve and fans of Keerthy think, their Thalaivi has the potential. Will she live up to their expectations or lose herself to her own ambition or confusion post Mahanati.

Ambition to act in more different films and characters or confusion about what is the right way to go forward, will both lead to only one way, that is the down the hill! Hope, she learns to balance it all perfectly.

