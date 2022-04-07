Did Karan Kundrra Accidently Reveal Lock Upp Winner's Name?

Kangana's Lock Upp show is getting more interesting with each passing day. Contestants who are left in the jail for the grand finale war are Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, and Zeeshan Khan, among others.

It is worth mentioning here that Karan Kundra as the jailer is doing a good job and ensuring that the show grabs more eyeballs. Viewers have heaped praises on Karan's performance.

In a latest development, Karan was seen hinting at Munawar being the probable winner of Lock Upp Season 1.

In Karan Kundra's recent media interview, the former Bigg Boss Contestant stated that "Munawar toh Lock Upp ka sher hai. There is a reason you are trending outside, and bahut acchi tarike se kar rahe ho."

When asked to comment on Munawar Faruqui's game inside Lock Upp, Karan seems to have made up his mind on the winning candidate in season 1 of Lock Upp. This video of Karan Kundraa has now gone viral on social media platforms. And "Lock Upp Ka Sher Munawar" ' is trending on twitter.

Munawar is being predicted as the winner of Lock Upp from day one of the show, and the hype surrounding Munawar has only grown outside the Lock Upp.

It now remains to be seen if Munawar Faruiqui will actually win Lock Upp, which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.