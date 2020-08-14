Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood. It’s known fact that Deepika Padukone is all set to make her Telugu debut with Prabhas’ yet to be titled film. It is going to be directed by Nag Ashwin. According to the latest update, Deepika is likely to give her first priority to act in Hindi films. Deepika has signed her next project with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will go on floors by mid-November. After the completion of ‘Pathan’ Deepika will be joining the sets of Prabhas’s film.

It has been a very long time, Shah Rukh Khan announced his next project after the debacle of 'Zero' which was released in 2018. He is coming in front of the audience after two years and his fans are dying to watch him on the silver screen. Not only the fans but also Shah Rukh and Deepika are pretty much excited over the project.

Looks like there would be a call sheet problem to Prabhas' movie with Deepika. Still, there is no official confirmation about the same. Deepika is charging Rs 25 Cr remuneration for Prabhas 21. It appears Prabhas21 might wait until the 'Padmaavat' actress completes all her Bollywood projects. As of now, Prabhas is also busy with 'Radhe Shyam'.

Looking at the scenario, Prabhas-Deepika's film is expected to go on sets by the mid of 2021. Deepika may finish shooting major scenes in the film, Pathan, and may join the sets of Telugu film.