Did Alia Bhatt Skip Brahmastra Event in Visakhapatnam to Avoid Rajamouli?

Bollywood hero Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli are in Visakhapatnam today. The promotions of Brahmastra have started. It is all known knowledge that the first motion poster of 'Brahmastra' in the Telugu language was presented by SS Rajamouli in December at Hyderabad. According to the reports, Ranbir, Ayan, and Rajamouli are expected to seek blessings at the Simachalam temple.

Ranbir Kapoor received a grand welcome at Visakhapatnam. Some of the netizens are commenting that no Hindi movie was ever promoted in the South the way Brahmastra is being promoted. Another user wrote, "It's deal. Karan johar promoted SSRajamauli film in North (which doesn't require, Rajamauli name is enough). Now SSR promoting Karan's movie in South. This is business."

Brahmastra is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie is going to hit the theatres on 9 September 2022.

One more piece of news is that Alia Bhatt skipped the Brahmastra event in Visakhapatnam to avoid Rajamouli. Earlier, rumours did rounds in the social media stating that Alia Bhatt was unhappy with the final edit of the movie, RRR in which the heroine acted as one of the female leads. Another news also broke out that Alia Bhatt unfollowed Rajamouli on Instagram. But, later Alia Bhatt said requested everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid.

