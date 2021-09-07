Dibyendu Bhattacharya Joins Sets of Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 in Lucknow

The shoot for Farooq Kabir's Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 kickstarted in Lucknow earlier this month. Reprising their roles once again will be Shivaleeka Oberoi along with Vidyut Jammwal.

Joining the team of Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 in Lucknow is versatile actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya. He has started shooting on August 15 after spending a couple of days prepping up for the role. He is likely to wrap up his first schedule for the film by the end of this month.

Ahead of the shoot, the actor prepped up with a few rehearsals for the action sequence. Since the film is action-heavy, the audiences will see him in an action-packed avatar. His background in gymnastics and sports helped him to be agile enough to carry out the action sequence.

Talking about the same, Dibyendu quipped, ''There is not much that I can reveal about the film and my character as of now. All I can say is that I am playing a very mysterious part and this role is once again, very different from my other roles. Also, I am glad that my background in sports came in handy, therefore giving me an edge to make sure that I give my best to the action sequences in the movie. The shooting experience has been lovely and I am looking forward to continuing the good work.''

Meanwhile, Dibyendu is also gearing up for the second season of Netflix show Jamtara as well as Undekhi and continues to receive unparalleled love for his role in Ray, The Gone Game, among others.