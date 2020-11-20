Dia Mirza Stands Up For Migrant Workers, Joins #IndiaWithoutDiscrimination Campaign

Actor, producer, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General's Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dia Mirza has extended her support to the virtual walkathon organised by Oxfam this year in support of pandemic hit migrant workers.



This year, unlike its previous 16 editions, Oxfam India's Trailwalker challenge went virtual in cognisance of the pandemic and dedicated itself to the cause of migrant workers whose plight post the lockdown moved millions of Indians, including Dia.



Says Tweets, “If I told you that your🏾♀️walk can change lives, would you do it?

Join @OxfamIndiaTW and @OxfamIndia in building an #IndiaWithoutDiscrimination. Register now: http://virtualtrailwalker.oxfamindia.org #OxfamTrailwalker

Participants can register here (https://virtualtrailwalker.oxfamindia.org/) and make contributions easily on the Oxfam webpage. The next edition begins on November 20 and ends on November 29. Registrations are open till November 19, 2020.



The funds generated will not only help Oxfam India continue the ongoing COVID-19 relief work, but also help run their #RightsOverProfits campaign. The campaign is demanding that the government regulate private healthcare to ensure rights of patients and strengthen the public healthcare system in India to make affordable and quality healthcare accessible to all.