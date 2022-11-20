 Dhruvin Busa Eliminated From Splitsvilla 14

Splitsvilla is all set to entertain the audience with love drama in the Islands. Splitsvilla has a huge craze, and it is one of the most-watched show on MTV. The season was hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, along with Anushka Mitra and Abhimanyu Raghav as Villa Insiders. The show premiered on MTV India on November 12, 2022. Netizens can also watch Splitsvilla 14 on the VOOT OTT platform. The season had two islands for boys and girls, unlike previous seasons. The girls' island was named the Isle of Venus, whereas the boys' island was named the Isle of Mars.

The concept of the show is contestants should pair up like a couple and in the weekend episode, they should get tested by Oracle. If the couple fails to prove that they are the best couple in the Oracle test, they are eliminated from the show. Splitsvilla 14 contestants have witnessed their first elimination this week. In the last week, two couples Sakshi Shrivas-Justin D'Cruz and Saumya Bhandari-Sohail D became the winning couple. As they won the task, Sakshi and Justin got the special power to eliminate the contestant this week. Sakshi and Justin nominated Dhruvin Busa for elimination. Yes, Dhruvin Busa is the first contestant to get out of Splitsvilla 14. Let us wait for an official statement from Splitsvilla 14's makers.