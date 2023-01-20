Dharm Censor Board to Check Movies Insulting Hindu Deities

Saints at the 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have formed a 'dharam (religion) censor board,' which will now monitor insults to Hindu deities and culture in films, documentaries, web series, and other forms of entertainment.

To prevent defarmation of Hindu traditions, a 10-member censor board has been formed under the presidency of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

The rules, which were announced on Thursday, would review entertainment content in the manner of the Censor Board.

Many veterans related to religion and culture have been put on this board said Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. At present, he himself was handling the responsibility of the chairman of this board.

The board will serve as a guide to prohibit the filming or broadcast of any video or audio disrespecting Hindu gods and goddesses or insulting the culture, he said.

The board will take action to prevent the making of films that offend Hindu deities. He stated that the making of films, series, and serials that damage Sanatan culture in order to gain cheap popularity would not be accepted.

He also said that it was set up to assist the censor board and the government. The board would contact and educate all filmmakers and directors working on serials and web series. Yet, if films or serials were filmed that were "anti-Hindu" and hurt the faith, a plea would be made to Hindu society not to watch them.

In addition, he stated that if necessary, protests will be made in various ways.