Dhanush's Vaathi Release Date Out

Leading production house Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas together are producing two time-National Award Winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘SIR’ (Telugu)’/'Vaathi’ (Tamil) on high budget with lavish production values. The film, written and directed by Venky Atluri, starring Samyuktha Menon in the female lead gets its release date.

SIR/Vaathi will have grand release worldwide on December 2nd. Dhanush is in fine form with his last movie Thiru turning out to be a blockbuster. Moreover, the teaser of SIR/Vaathi that showed Dhanush as a Junior Lecturer was well received among all section of audience. The announcement poster sees Dhanush sitting on a table and showing his finger towards the release date.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project.The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan (associated with projects including Soodhu Kavvum, Sethupathi, Thegidi, Mr.Local, Maara), National Award Winning editor Navin Nooli. GV Prakash Kumar is on board as the music director. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas too essay supporting roles.

