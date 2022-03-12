Dhanush's Maaran Leaked On Torrents Despite OTT Release

Maaran is an action crime thriller written and directed by Karthick Naren, with screenplay and dialogues co-written by Suhas–Sharfu and Vivek. Produced by T. G. Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Ramki, and Mahendran in lead roles. Dhanush plays the title role while Smruthi Venkat and Krishnakumar Balasubramanian appear in supporting roles. The movie is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Maaran has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The audience feel that the movie lacked the touch of director's previous film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. The plot of Maaran is Sathyamoorthy (Ramki) is an honest investigative journalist. He gets killed for publishing the truth. After his death, his son Mathimaaran (Dhanush) follows his father. Mathimaaran also dies in hospital after giving birth to a baby girl named Shweta (Smruthi Venkat). When he grows up to be a journalist just like his father, it affects his sister too. Mathimaaran exposes politician Pazhani’s (Samuthirakani) plan to win the election by tampering with the EVM machines. Mathimaaran publishes the truth and gets into trouble. One day a shocking incident turns his life upside down. What is it and how Maaran uncovers the truth is the movie’s basic plot.

Now, in a latest development. Maaran has got leaked on piracy websites. Maaran has been leaked after a few minutes of its release. The movie is now streaming on OTT platform, it is unlawful to circulate pirated copies of the movie. Watch Maaran only on Hotstar. Do not encourage piracy.