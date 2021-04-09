Dhanush's Karnan Twitter Review

Looks like Dhanush prayers have been answered as his latest release Karnan has opened to a positive response from across the globe. Karnan is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film will be releasing today in theatres across the globe. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Kalaipuli S.

Also Read: Karnan Review, Rating: Dhanush Steals The Show



Some movie buffs have watched the film in the early shows. They have shared their reviews about the movie. Take a look at the tweets:

#Karnan is authentic & an outstanding presentation of the life of oppressed people revolting. Very well made & a beautiful cinematic expression by @mari_selvaraj , who raised the bar of Tamil Cinema. Hats off to @dhanushkraja for elevating the film to great heights. Kudos Team💐 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 9, 2021

In one of the scenes, @Gourayy was wearing Top star Prashanth tees in #Karnan — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) April 9, 2021

#Karnan An artistic first half with massive BGM & Songs from @Music_Santhosh & realistic performances from @dhanushkraja and each & every actor. Interval ends with an awesome. Lots of metaphorical scenes. Waiting for the second half — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) April 9, 2021

#Karnan Interval: Bloody good. Mari Selvaraj skilfully builds up an engrossing drama laden with emotional tension. @dhanushkraja in a fierce, firing role is setting up another long list of awards already, this is a spectacular film so far with lots of clap-worthy moments! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 9, 2021

#Karnan first half - 🔥Brand @mari_selvaraj film, the donkey and idol metaphors are mind blowing. Several mass moments for @dhanushkraja who has expressed the pain and anger of the oppressed. @Music_Santhosh and #TheniEeshwar have helped Mari in conveying the core message 1/2 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 9, 2021

#Karnan: Very few films meet the immense prerelease hype. Very few films maintain high standards in both halves. Karnan does all this 💯! This is a class apart in the space of films based on the oppressed community rising up in life. Podiyankulathin Ezhuchhi! @dhanushkraja — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 9, 2021

It’s a vere level feeling to be a part of great cinema. 🔥💯 #Karnan https://t.co/UAqrXchxKa — Gouri G Kishan (@Gourayy) April 9, 2021

#Karnan: The beauty of @dhanushkraja - he blends so easily with the normal village ppl around. And beneath his slim young appearance, Karnan is one volcano waiting to erupt🔥 All support actors are FAB Theni Eshwar world class cinematography@theVcreations can be super proud👏 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 9, 2021

#Karnan ~ Huge Positive WOM 🔥 — sєℓғɪsʜ εиɢίηᴇᴇя (@SeLFiShEnGiNeeR) April 9, 2021

1 Half intermission deep message 🔥🔥#Karnan #KarnanFDFS — freak out boy 😎 (@kalep_raja) April 9, 2021