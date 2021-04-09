Dhanush's Karnan Twitter Review

Apr 09, 2021, 08:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Looks like Dhanush prayers have been answered as his latest release Karnan has opened to a positive response from across the globe. Karnan is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film will be releasing today in theatres across the globe. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Kalaipuli S.

Also Read: Karnan Review, Rating: Dhanush Steals The Show 
 

Some movie buffs have watched the film in the early shows. They have shared their reviews about the movie. Take a look at the tweets:

Advertisement
Back to Top