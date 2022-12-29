Dhanush’s The Gray Man Beats RRR, Deets Inside

Dec 29, 2022, 14:54 IST
- Sakshi Post

In 2022 Netflix bagged the digital rights of some of the most top-rated web series and movies in all languages. Netflix also hiked its user subscription in 2022 for the content it provides the viewers. 

Recently, Netflix released four Top 10 lists for the year 2022, each including their top hits from the last 12 months. While the presence of films like Enola Holmes 2 and The Gray Man is on the list. Dhanush’s The Gray is the most-watched film on Netflix with 2.5 cr hours. The Gray movie beats RRR and other top Holywood movies and web series records on Netflix

Most Watch Movies and Web Series on Netflix in 2022

The Gray Man (253,870,000 hours)

 The Adam Project (260,520,000 hours)

 Purple Hearts 

 Hustle 

 The Tinder Swindler 

 The Sea Beast

 Enola Holmes 2 

 Senior Year  The Man from Toronto 

 Day Shift 

 Most Watched Telugu Movie In 2022

 Love Today

RRR

BEAST

Godfather

Major


