Dhanush’s The Gray Man Beats RRR, Deets Inside

In 2022 Netflix bagged the digital rights of some of the most top-rated web series and movies in all languages. Netflix also hiked its user subscription in 2022 for the content it provides the viewers.

Recently, Netflix released four Top 10 lists for the year 2022, each including their top hits from the last 12 months. While the presence of films like Enola Holmes 2 and The Gray Man is on the list. Dhanush’s The Gray is the most-watched film on Netflix with 2.5 cr hours. The Gray movie beats RRR and other top Holywood movies and web series records on Netflix

Most Watch Movies and Web Series on Netflix in 2022

The Gray Man (253,870,000 hours)

The Adam Project (260,520,000 hours)

Purple Hearts

Hustle

The Tinder Swindler

The Sea Beast

Enola Holmes 2

Senior Year The Man from Toronto

Day Shift

Most Watched Telugu Movie In 2022

Love Today

RRR

BEAST

Godfather

Major