Dhanush, Arun Matheswaran, T.G. Thyagarajan, Sathya Jyothi Films ‘Captain Miller’ Announced

The National-Award winning superstar Dhanush will be joining hands with director Arun Matheswaran for a period film set against the backdrops of the 1930s-40s. ‘Captain Miller’ is the title of the movie presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. The film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. While director Arun Matheswaran made few critically acclaimed movies, Sathya Jyothi Films has created an impeccable benchmark in the Tamil movie industry. This is going to be biggest budgeted film in Dhanush’s career.

‘Captain Miller’ had created a huge buzz even before its official announcement, and Sathya Jyothi Films is nurturing this project with scrutinizing efforts to deliver it as a phenomenal cinematic experience for the audiences. To ensure that the project shapes up at its best, the team has undergone one year of the extensive pre-production phase.

Here in this announcement video, Dhanush makes entry in style with his face covered with mask and riding a motorbike holding a rifle on his shoulder. Dhanush’s character name and the title is revealed as Captain Miller.

Madhan Karky who worked for films like Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa is penning dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. The other technicians include GV Prakash Kumar scoring music, Shreyaas Krishna handling cinematography, Nagooran taking care of editing, wherein T. Ramalingam is the art director.

Producer T.G. Thyagarajan, Sathya Jyothi Films, says, “I am elated to announce our prestigious project ‘Captain Miller’, which I strongly believe will be one among the promising movies made at a grand scale from our production house. Working with iconic actor Dhanush has always been a great pleasure as our previous collaborations have been successful. When director Arun Matheswaran narrated the script to me and Dhanush, both of us were excited, and wanted to materialize in a grand scale. I have always admired the director Arun’s unconventional thinking and maverick filmmaking methodologies to deliver exceptional movies are extraordinary. When he narrated the script, I was immensely impressed with his idea, and his engrossing screenwriting. It’s great to have music director GV Prakash, whose Midas touch will escalate the stature of this movie. Every single actor and technician in this movie has already carved a niche of excellence, and their contribution is going to elevate ‘Captain Miller’ to a greater magnitude.”

‘Captain Miller’ will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.