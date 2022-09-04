Devi Sri Prasad Secret Marriage With Tollywood Actress

Rumours about Music director Devi Sri Prasad marrying actress Pujitha Ponnada have been doing the rounds for the past five years and continue till date.

The eligible Rockstar who is busy with his career as a successful music director has been linked to many actresses like Charmee etc. And the best part to date is that he has no time for marriage and yet rumour mills work overtime trying to ‘get him secretly married’ to one actress or the other. Now the other strong rumour on the internet is his ‘secret marriage’ to upcoming Tollywood actress Pujitha Ponnada.

Pujitha Ponnada is a Telugu girl from Visakhapatnam and was introduced to Telugu cinema in the movie Oopiri where she acted with Nagarjuna and Karthi. She was also seen in Rangasthalam, Happy Wedding, and the recent movie Odela Railway Station. Pujitha has bagged the chance to play the lead role in a movie titled Aakasa Veedhullo.

The actress while speaking during an interview while promoting her new film made some interesting comments about her personal life. She denied the news that she was in a relationship with Devi Sri Prasad and that there was no truth in such rumours. The actress also laughed and said that she couldn’t understand how such rumours would make news. People are writing that we both are secretly married, this is absolutely false, I am not in any relation with anyone and am single as of now, she revealed.

Also Read: Aakasa Veedhullo Movie Review, Rating