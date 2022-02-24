Detective series and films streaming on OTTs

Cinema, whether in the form of movies or series, has always been about exploring different genres and developing different characters that rule the fancy of the audience. Amidst other genres like comedy, drama, horror etc, there is one genre that has always received a heartfelt welcome from audience whenever explored on the screen, and that the detective genre. If we speak about India though, there wouldn’t be more than a few names that even a film buff could recall. However, a few shows and films currently streaming on Netflix, MX Player and Amazon Prime Video suggest that detective cinema continues to be among the hot favourites of the audience.

Sherlock Holmes

Starring Robert Downey Jr as Sherlock Holmes, the world’s most iconic detective character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and Jude Law as John H Watson, this 2009 Hollywood flick is a must watch for anyone who is fond of detective movies. The period mystery action film is an all new take on the classic master detective. The director of the film is Guy Ritchie, and it can be watched on both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Detective Boomrah

A first in the Indian OTT space, this web series streaming on MX Player is about a detective who investigates cases that deal with the paranormal or the supernatural. Rather than run-of-the-mill murder mysteries, his cases dwell into the unbelievable. Detective Boomrah, which has already been a sensation in the audible format, has been played on screen by its creator itself, Sudhanshu Rai, who is also the director of the series. In the first season, Detective Boomrah investigated the case of a mysterious missing man.

Perfume

After a number of corpses with the same mutilations – scent glands excised from body – get discovered alongside the murder of a singer, an investigation begins that leads to a group of friends experimenting with human scent. The German series on Netflix has been loved worldwide for its concept and the captivating plot. The group of friends under scanner had been the schoolmates of the deceased singer in a boarding school.

Capitani

A European crime drama set in a tiny village Luxembourg, Capitani is another detective thriller that has been liked by the audience globally. The murder of a teen digs up secrets that rock the life of all villagers. Luc Schiltz plays Luc Capitani, who is given the charge to investigate the murder of the 15-year old. The story has several twists and turns, bound to have a gripping effect on the viewers. The series is streaming on Netflix.

Bouma Detective

A simple homemaker with a superstar husband – this definitely does not sound like a detective story. But when the superstar husband – Rohit Roy – is accused of murdering a co-actor, the homemaker wife - played by Aparajita Adhya – decides to take on the role of a detective. She probes through the case to find out if her husband really indulged in homicide or whether he was framed by his rivals and nemeses. The series in streaming on Hoi Choi