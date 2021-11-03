Despite Hype, RRR First Glimpse Fails To Beat Bheemla Nayak, Radhe Shyam

We have seen RRR Glimpse from the most awaited movie, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. It won the hearts of the folks but my dear readers, it failed to beat Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam. Want to know the news? Don't worry! We are here to tell you. RRR Glimpse has got only 7.53 Million views in 24 hours after the release. Radhe Shyam and Bheemla Nayak have got more views when compared to RRR Glimpse. Here is the RRR Glimpse.

RRR is a period action drama movie helmed by SS Rajamouli, and financed by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Jr NTr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen in the lead roles while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson play supporting roles. RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri whereas Jr NTR is seen as Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli scripted the film from the original story written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Expectations are very high on the film.